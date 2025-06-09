Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe both found the net as the Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers 2-0 after the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

The scoring started early for the third consecutive game in this championship series as Marchand put the Panthers ahead with his fourth goal of the Stanley Cup Final 56 seconds into the action.

Monday’s ice breaker continued the trend set when Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers in Game 1, 1:06 after puck drop and Sam Bennett got Panthers on the board at the 2:07 mark of Game 2.

Verhaeghe doubled the Panthers’ advantage at the 17:45 mark of the period on the power play as he walked in just above the faceoff dot and wired the puck past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers took four minor penalties in the opening period as Evander Kane went to the box twice, Viktor Arvidsson once and they were also assessed a too many men on the ice infraction.

The Panthers also picked up four minors in the opening frame as Anton Lundell getting two, Aaron Ekblad and Bennett were all penalized.

Lundell's second penalty occurred during a scrum after the period ended, which will give the Oilers a power play to open the second period.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins remained in the lineup for Game 3 after he was listed as a game-time decision ahead of the game after missing practice with an undisclosed injury on Sunday.

Both teams are searching for an advantage as the Stanley Cup Final switched to Sunrise, Fla. after splitting the first two games in Edmonton.

The Oilers captured the opener on the strength of a Draisaitl OT winner and Marchand scored in double overtime for the Panthers to give them Game 2.