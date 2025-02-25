While the Boston Bruins weigh changes ahead of the trade deadline, the team and captain Brad Marchand continue to state their mutual intention to stay together.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney admitted Sunday he's receiving calls on the team’s veterans and unrestricted free agents, with Marchand fitting into both categories. On Marchand specifically though, Sweeney said "the ultimate goal" has always been to re-sign the 36-year-old winger.

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career. That hasn’t changed,” Marchand said Monday, per The Athletic. “They’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s a gift to play for this team. I take a tremendous pride in it. So yeah, that’s the goal.”

Marchand is in the final year of an eight-year, $49 million deal that carries a $6.13 million cap hit. He has 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 58 games this season, his 16th with the organization.

He won gold with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last week, but said the victory did not leave him wanting to chase another Stanley Cup with a new team. He continues to believe the Bruins could make noise if in the playoffs, if they can secure a spot.

“My focus has always been and will always be here,” Marchand reiterated. “I still believe we have a group that can do some damage. We get in the playoffs and we get through there, I like the way we’re built. We haven’t played our best yet. When we do, we can play with any team. We’ve already shown that.

“There really hasn’t been many teams I’ve looked at this year and been like, ‘Wow, they’re so much better than us.’ Any team that is a contending team, we’ve beat or we’ve been right there with. So that doesn’t really interest me. I believe in our group, what we have and what we can accomplish.”

Sweeney made it clear that all options are on the table for the Bruins as the team continues to struggle to jump into the playoff picture. Boston sits one point back of the Ottawa Senators for the final wild-card spot and three points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the top wild-card spot with one more game played than both teams.

“We’re going to look at all opportunities, whether it’s to improve our club now or with an eye towards moving forward,” Sweeney said. “Our veteran players have proven they’re good players. Is everybody having a career year? No.

“But that being said, they can help us and they can help other teams. That’s why you receive calls, and unfortunately, as part of the job, you have to make calls at this point in time of the year. So that’s just what’s going to happen over the next couple weeks.”

The Bruins, who have reached playoffs in each of the past eight seasons, fired head coach Jim Montgomery after an 8-9-3 start to this season. The team has a 19-15-4 record under his replacement, Joe Sacco.

Currently mired in a three-game winless skid, Boston will host the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday with six games remaining on their schedule before the trade deadline.

Viewers in the Maple Leafs region can watch the game LIVE on TSN4 at 7pm ET.