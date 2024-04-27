The Boston Bruins lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 after two periods in Game 4 of their first-round series on Saturday.

Boston had a one-goal advantage heading into the second period after James van Riemsdyk scored late in the first period.

Brad Marchand added to their lead on the power play midway through the period when his shot from the faceoff dot got past Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov to give the Bruins a two-goal lead.

Six of the Bruins' 14 goals in the series have come on the man advantage.

The score remained 2-0 Bruins until the final minute of the period when Marchand found David Pastrnak on a two-on-one to beat Samsonov and take a three-goal lead.

Toronto is 0-2 on the power play in the game and haven't scored in their last seven man advantages.

Jeremy Swayman has stopped all 16 shots he's faced for the Bruins while Samsonov has stopped 14 of 17 shots for Toronto.

The Bruins held a 2-1 series advantage prior to Saturday's Game 4 action.