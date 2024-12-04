CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie each scored two goals, and the Boston Bruins beat the struggling Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Boston posted its third consecutive win — all in the past four days. It rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory against Detroit on Tuesday night.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots against Chicago.

Alex Vlasic and Jason Dickinson scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped their fourth consecutive game. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

The game was tied at 1 when Marchand got a cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak and beat Mrazek on a one-timer 2:58 into the second period. The captain then used his backhand to clean up a rebound at 5:03, giving Boston a 3-1 lead with his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Pastrnak, Jordan Oesterle and Justin Brazeau each had two assists for Boston.

Takeaways

Bruins: Joe Sacco improved to 6-2-0 since taking over as interim coach, replacing Jim Montgomery. The Bruins showed impressive energy given their busy schedule of late.

Blackhawks: Vlasic was the team's best player, showing off his improved offensive game. It was the first goal of the season for the 6-foot-6 defenseman and No. 4 for his career.

Key moment

Geekie converted a breakaway 5:02 into the third, giving Boston a 4-2 lead and taking some of the steam out of a potential Chicago rally.

Key stat

Marchand has scored at least 10 goals in each of the last 15 seasons. He has eight goals and 19 assists in 22 career games against Chicago.

Up next

Both teams play again on Saturday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers, and Chicago hosts the Winnipeg Jets.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl