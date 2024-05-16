Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand participated at practice on Thursday and told reporters that he thinks Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett "got away with a shot" on the play that left him sidelined for two games.

"I think he got away with a shot, but I'm not going to complain," Marchand told reporters. "I've been on the other side of a lot of plays. That's part of the game, part of playoff hockey. Sucks to be on the other side of it, but that stuff happens."

Marchand, 36, missed the Bruins' last two playoff games after the hit from Bennett in Game 3 of the series.

"People don't want to say it, but part of the playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team," Marchand said. "The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has."

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery expressed his displeasure of the hit to reporters on Saturday, insinuating that it was "outside the lines" and that Bennett "knew what he was doing".

"Having seen it, there's a history there with Bennett. There's clearly evidence of what went on," said Montgomery over the weekend.

Marchand practised on the second line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic and on the first power-play unit as the team prepares for their Game 6 matchup against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

The 5-foot-9 winger played all 82 games during the regular season, registering 29 goals and 67 points. He added three goals and 10 points in 10 playoff games.

"[I'm] just going through the steps, we'll see how tomorrow goes," Marchand said of his status for Game 6. "It's very tough to watch at this time of year. It was great to get back out there and be around the energy and emotion."

The Panthers lead the series 3-2 and have a chance to reach the Eastern Conference Final with a win on Friday.

If necessary, the series will shift back to Florida for Game 7 on Sunday.