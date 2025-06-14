Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett both scored in the first period as the Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers 2-0 after 20 minutes of play in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup final.

Marchand opened the scoring at the 9:12 mark of the opening frame, collecting the puck off of a draw at centre ice before racing into the offensive zone and wiring his shot off the post for the goal. Anton Lundell, who won the face off to spring Marchand, was credited with an assist on the play.

Bennett would double Florida’s advantage with just under two minutes remaining in the period, collecting a rebound and potting his 15th goal of the playoffs. Matthew Tkachuk was credited with the helper on the Panthers' second goal of the game.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped the only three shots he faced in the first period, while Oilers net minder Calvin Pickard stopped seven of nine shots.

Pickard, who came into Game 4 in relief of Stuart Skinner, is making his first start for Edmonton since Game 3 of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights. He holds an .896 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-allowed average in nine games during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Seth Jones took the first penalty of the game, a two-minute minor for tripping, before Vasily Podkolzin was assessed another two-minute minor for interference late in the opening frame.

Florida will enter the second period on the power play with Podkolzin in the penalty box for an additional 43 seconds.

The Stanley Cup final is currently tied at 2-2