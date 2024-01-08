Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said the team’s front office will gather Monday to determine what's next for goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

"So far, so good," the first-year Leafs general manager said on the solo workouts Samsonov has had with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Samsonov was placed on waivers on Jan. 1 after he allowed six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29.

The 26-year-old had allowed four or more goals in four consecutive starts – all losses – before being placed on waivers.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported following the move that the Russian-born goaltender is not expected to dress while with the Marlies and that his focus will be with the team's goaltending coaches and support staff.

A year removed from his best season as a pro, winning 27 games and posting a career-best .919 save percentage, Samsonov has struggled. He owns a 5-2-6 record with a 3.94 GAA and an .862 save percentage.

In 146 career games played, the former first-round pick of the Washington Capitals has a record of 84-34-19 with a GAA of 2.77 and a save percentage of .903.

In Samsonov's absence, the Leafs have turned to a tandem of veteran Martin Jones and rookie Dennis Hildeby, with Jones earning three straight wins as the team's starter during a California road trip.

The team also remains without rookie Joseph Woll, who is rehabbing a high-ankle sprain suffered on Dec. 7 against the Ottawa Senators