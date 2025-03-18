Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving was mum Tuesday when asked whether the team would hold negotiations on a contract extension with Mitch Marner over the coming weeks before the playoffs.

"We're going to focus on the ice. Any updates that we have business-wise, we'll be sure to share them if and when (the time comes)," Treliving told TSN's Gino Reda. "As we all know, Mitch has had a terrific year and he's a vital part of our team... he's a big part we're gonna try to accomplish the next 14 games and moving on beyond that. And that's really where all of our focus is."

Marner has 21 goals and leads the Maple Leafs with 82 points in 66 games this season while playing out the last of a six-year contract. He carries an average annual value of $10.9 million on that deal and is slated to reach unrestricted free agency this summer.

According to multiple reports, Treliving approached Marner earlier this month about waiving his no-move clause for a trade to the Carolina Hurricanes in a deal that would have brought Mikko Rantanen back to Toronto. Marner declined to waive his trade protection and Treliving addressed the report the following day on March 9.

"We're aligned with Mitch," Treliving said at the time. "We're worried about this season. We're worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time. It's not a distraction."

"I wasn't focused on it," Marner said of being asked. "You know, I'm sure that I had a feeling that maybe something might happen, but I'm here to play hockey with this team. I'm focused with this team and that's what I can tell you."

"I'm not going to get into this contract stuff," he added. "I've been very grateful and I've loved my time being a Leaf. That's [how] I'll leave it with you guys."

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported last week that the Maple Leafs do not know Marner's asking price on a contract extension as the two sides have yet to truly open negotiations.

Veteran centre John Tavares is also pending unrestricted for the Maple Leafs, who could see two members of their 'Core 4' sign elsewhere this summer.

Toronto has made the postseason in each of Marner's previous eight seasons with the team, but have won just one playoff series. He has 215 goals and 721 points in 642 career games with the Maple Leafs.