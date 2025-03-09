Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving held an impromptu - and short - media session on Sunday to reiterate the organization's desire to keep Mitch Marner in Toronto for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, multiple reports revealed that the Maple Leafs approached Marner ahead of Friday's trade deadline regarding the possibility of Marner waiving his no-movement clause in order to be moved to the Carolina Hurricanes as part of a deal for star Finnish forward Mikko Rantanen.

Treliving didn't get into any specifics with the media regarding what discussions the Leafs had with Marner ahead of the deadline, but did confirm their desire to keep Marner with Leafs for the long-term as he's set to become a free agent this summer.

"We're aligned with Mitch. We're worried about this season. We're worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time," said the general manager. "It's not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it's just not a question we're going to get into everyday."

After scoring two goals in a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Marner told the media he's focused on what needs to be done this season and will deal with his new contract in the off-season.

"I’m not going to get into this contract stuff. I’ve been very grateful and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. That’s [how] I’ll leave it with you guys," Marner said.

The Hurricanes received centre Logan Stankoven, two first-round draft picks, and two third-round draft picks in exchange for the star winger on Friday. Rantanen went on to sign an eight-year, $96 million extension with the Stars.

Marner, 27, has been one of the Maple Leafs central offensive forces this season, leading the team with 21 goals and 79 points in 62 games.

The Thornhill, Ont., native sits fifth all-time in scoring in Maple Leaf history with 215 goals and 718 points in 638 games.

He has helped the Maple Leafs to the playoffs every year since his arrival in the NHL during the 2016-17 season, but the team has only one playoff series victory during that time.

Marner is on the final season of a six-year, $65.41 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $10.9 million.

The Maple Leafs sit in second place in the Atlantic Division with a 38-22-3 record and are four points behind the Florida Panthers for top spot with 19 games remaining in the regular season.