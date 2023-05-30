The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to hire Brad Treliving as their next general manager, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

"All signs are indicating that Brad Treliving will be the next general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs," said Dreger. "What I'm told is that the process is nearing its end.

"And if you go back to the beginning of this process headed by [Leafs president] Brendan Shanahan, he spent a lot of time with Brad Treliving. He likes the fact there is a high level of experience there."

The 53-year-old spent nine seasons as general manager of the Calgary Flames before parting ways with the organization in April ahead of his contract expiring June 30.

With Treliving at the helm, Calgary reached the postseason five times during his tenure, ending a five-year playoff drought in his first season in 2014-15. The Flames, however, won just two playoff rounds over those five appearances.

"Now there's some work that has to be done contractually but again all indications are that the process is about over for Brendan Shanahan and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Treliving will be Toronto's next GM," said Dreger.

Treliving was reportedly the front-runner to take over the role as the Maple Leafs pursued an experienced candidate to replace Kyle Dubas. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Maple Leafs also interviewed former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin for the vacancy.

He inherits a long to-do list in Toronto, with Auston Matthews’ name likely at the top of it. Matthews is eligible for an extension as of July 1, the same day his no-trade clause will kick in for the final year of his current contract.

"Really, all there has been is a mountain of speculation – since Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs parted ways – about what this might mean for Auston Matthews, whether it’s likely or more likely to get a deal," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading on May 23. "What I can tell you is nothing has changed since the last time we heard Auston Matthews speak in front of the cameras. It’s his intention to remain in Toronto as he said on locker cleanout day.

"Really, at this point in time, he’s just sitting back and watching and seeing how this plays out. Him and his agent need to get all the data here. Who is the new general manager? What is his or her vision for the team? Who’s coaching the team? All the roster decisions that are coming. I think it’s obviously going to take some time for that to shake loose.

"I should mention as well that the Leafs top players, in their discussions with [team president] Brendan Shanahan, were told that they are not likely to be moved, that the vision right now is the core four will be back next year. So that obviously includes Auston Matthews."

Shanahan announced earlier this month that Dubas would not return with his contract also set to expire at the end of June. Dubas spent the past five seasons as general manager, having taken over the role from Lou Lamoriello in 2018.