OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal early in the third period stood as the winner as the Ottawa Senators held on for a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson and Cole Reinhardt also scored as Ottawa (9-11-1) snapped a five-game losing skid (0-4-1) and a five-game losing streak on home ice.

Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring for the Flames (12-7-3), while Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri, into an empty net, added goals.

Anton Forsberg had a solid 24-save performance to help the cause, while Calgary’s Dustin Wolf stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Huberdeau had a power-play goal at 14:32 of the first period and Calgary seemed to double their lead 25 seconds later.

However, the goal was disallowed due to incidental contact with Forsberg. The Flames challenged the call but were unsuccessful, resulting in an Ottawa power play.

The Senators capitalized on the momentum, with Gaudette scoring eight seconds after the power play expired to tie the game.

Batherson's power-play goal and Reinhardt’s first career goal gave the Senators a 3-1 lead. Sharangovich brought the Flames within one when Nick Jensen’s clearing attempt landed right on the Flames’ forward’s stick.

While the Senators have struggled with adversity through this stretch Ottawa made the most of an early power play in the third with Tkachuk scoring his 11th of the season.

Kadri scored with 38.1 seconds remaining but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

Takeaways

Senators: Goaltending was solid for Ottawa with Forsberg making key saves when needed, something that has been lacking through its losing skid.

Flames: Penalties killed Calgary with Ottawa going 2-for-9 with the man advantage.

Key moment

With Ottawa leading 3-2, Forsberg made back-to-back saves on Sharangovich and Matt Coronato with 1:42 remaining in the second.

Key stat

The Senators gave up the first goal for the sixth straight game. This is only the second time they’ve won this season after allowing the first goal (2-10-1).

Up next

Senators: Ottawa heads to San Jose to take on the Sharks on Wednesday.

Flames: Calgary takes on the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.