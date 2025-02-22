Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk missed Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with an injury in the team's first game back from the 4-Nations Face-Off.

When asked if he would be available to play Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Travis Green told reporters "I hope so." Green did not elaborate on what type of injury Tkachuk is dealing with.

Tkachuk came into Saturday's matchup as a game-time decision after appearing in all four 4-Nations games for the U.S. He scored the team's opening goal in Thursday's final against Canada, which the Canadians eventually won 3-2 in overtime on a winner by Connor McDavid. Tkachuk played 19:24 in the final and had a total of three goals during the tournament.

He has 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 points in 53 games this season for the Sens.

Meanwhile, teammate Jake Sanderson also came into Saturday as a game-time decision, but played 21:21 and scored one of Ottawa's two goals.

Ottawa lost their fourth straight Saturday night, falling 5-2 to Montreal and dropping to 29-24-4 on the season.