Ottawa Senators defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker left Monday's practice after falling hard into the boards.

TSN's Claire Hanna reports that Bernard-Docker was unable to put any weight on his left leg, with the 24-year-old helped off the ice by his teammates.

Video via @Gab_Lafrance.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk told the media after practice he is hoping for the best and that he just wanted to be there for his teammate.

“I think him and [Ostapchuk] were both trying to do the right thing getting on the puck quick and trying to do the drill the right way," he explained. "That kind of goes into a game.

"Whenever you see something like that, an accident, it’s obviously really hard to see. I’m really hoping it’s not too bad for JBD because he works so hard and does everything right. Really hoping for him that it’s not too bad. There’s probably a million thoughts that go through his head at a time like that. I just wanted him to let it all out and it sucks. I just want to be there for him. There’s not really a right thing to say in that time. I think when we were going off the ice everybody was just kind of around and offering support.”

Head coach Travis Green did not have an update on his defenceman's status after practice, but expressed concern for the apparent injury.

''You always worry about your players,'' he told Hanna. ''You worry about your players. Especially with something like that, seeing a guy getting helped off the ice.''

Bernard-Docker, a first-round selection of the Senators in 2018, has one goal and three assists in 25 games played this year.

Reason to celebrate for American players

The United States won their second consecutive World Junior Hockey Championship on Sunday night with a thrilling overtime victory over Finland in Ottawa, and American players Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, Shane Pinto and Josh Norris were all in attendance.

Tkachuk said he didn't have to brag at practice on Monday.

“I wouldn’t say too much bragging, I just think every body expected it so, yeah. Obviously came with a smile on my face but didn’t need to say too much,” he said.

“When we were watching, it sounded like, of course, everybody wanted Finland to win. So it was definitely nice that the US boys came out on top. It was pretty cool to see where we practice, play every game, just to see a celebration on the ice like that. It’s definitely something that we want to experience, us being out there and celebrating like that.”

Pinto, Sanderson and Tkachuk all played with Team USA members Trey Augustine and Ryan Leonard at last year's World Championship in Czechia.

“We got along really well at Worlds. Just to see (Leonard) kind of dominate the whole tournament and end up being the MVP and winning for the US it was so cool. He’s such a great kid, obviously Trey is a great goalie too, so just super happy for them,” said Pinto.

Stutzle dealing with a flu bug

Senators forward Tim Stutzle has been dealing with a bug as of late and hasn't recorded a shot on net in three games.

“I mean not a lot of energy. But that’s not an excuse. I want to be better and I want to play better for my team. Especially the last three games, I think our whole group didn’t have a lot of energy and I think that’s for us," he said.

“I think a lot of guys haven’t been feeling great. Right now, it’s just getting back to the routines and doing what we have to do to get back on the right page and get feeling good and getting that energy back.”

The 22-year-old has 12 goals and 28 assists over 38 games with the Senators this season, his fifth in the nation's capital.