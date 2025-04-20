The Ottawa Senators are set to play their first playoff game since the Eastern Conference final in 2017, and some of the young stars are excited for puck drop.

Brady Tkachuk has been the most interesting piece surrounding Ottawa's lineup, and the team's captain spoke ahead of his playoff debut.

"I slept great. It was one of the best sleeps I’ve had in a long time," he said after Sunday's morning skate. "Waking up today, I can’t believe today’s the day … It’s been a long time coming ... It's surreal"

Tkachuk has been slowed by an upper-body injury suffered on March 30 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and though he was able to suit up for just over 10 and a half minutes of ice time in the season finale, how many meaningful minutes he can provide Ottawa will be a central storyline in their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 72 games this season, Tkachuk provided a team-leading 29 goals and 55 points.

Tkachuk was drafted fourth overall by the Senators in 2018, and has yet to make his playoff debut. He and defenceman Thomas Chabot have each skated in 512 games with the Senators without seeing any playoff action.

“I mean, it's just moulded us into who we are and to who we are as, you know, a group, and as individuals,” said Tkachuk earlier this week. “There's been plenty of adversity, plenty of tough times, and to kind of come out of that, it feels like we're all kind of new people and, you know, our best selves.”

Senators lineup includes unlikely face

The Senators skated the following lines in practice on Sunday:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Highmore-Gaudette-Zetterlund

Cousins

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Matinpalo

Gilbert-Hamonic

Matthew Highmore skated on the left side in the fourth line, a spot usually occupied by Nick Cousins, who played in 50 games this season.

"He's a big part of our penalty kill," Green said of Highmore after Sunday's practice. "He's fast. We can move him up and down the lineup. Especially on the road when they have last change."

Highmore, 29, has skated in 41 games for the Senators this year with two goals and six points. It's the veteran's second season with the Senators, and he's also spent time throughout his seven-year NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues.

Cousins joined Ottawa as a free agent over the off-season after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers a year ago. He is one of the few contributors on the roster that has significant playoff experience.

General manager Steve Staios added a few veteran voices in the off-season to help direct this team which many expected to make this jump into the playoffs.

David Perron, Cousins and Nick Jensen have provided guidance and leadership and they’re excited to see what their young teammates can do in the playoffs.

“The message is to enjoy it and to let them live their own experience,” said Perron, a Stanley Cup champion in 2019. “I think us older guys, and there’s a few of us, we’ll try to help them navigate the roller-coaster of emotions no matter what plays out. You have to remember it’s still the same hockey.”

Puck drop for Game 1 of the Battle of Ontario is scheduled for Sunday night.