OTTAWA — Linus Ullmark was expecting to have the night off but was called into action after Anton Forsberg suffered a minor injury before warm-up.

Ullmark was coming off a 3-0 shutout win over Carolina the night before and has only played in four back-to-back games throughout his career.

Ullmark provided a 26-save performance Saturday night and Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime game winner in a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins to give the Senators (15-13-2) their first three-game win streak of the NHL season.

Ottawa now heads out for a stretch of nine road games. The world junior hockey championship will be taking over Canadian Tire Centre forcing the Senators to hit the road for an extended period.

Thomas Chabot opened the scoring at 7:34 of the first after Tristan Jarry was caught out of his net. It marked Chabot’s first goal in 26 games.

Just over two minutes later Ullmark made a huge stick save on Erik Karlsson stretching out to stop what looked like a sure goal.

Ullmark made another stick save late in the second on Sidney Crosby, but was unable to stop Blake Lizotte early in the third making it a 1-1 game.

The Senators were able to regain the lead four minutes later when a Chabot shot went in off Drake Batherson’s skate, but the Penguins (13-15-4) battled back with Kris Letang managing to get a shot through traffic.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Despite playing the night before the Senators dominated long stretches of play and created a number of chances.

Penguins: The Penguins were slow to get started but came out with a solid third-period effort to get back in the game.

KEY MOMENT

Linus Ullmark made a huge save on what appeared to be a sure goal by Erik Karlsson at 9:58 of the first period.

KEY STAT

The Senators have scored first in six straight games and are 5-0-1.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Penguins: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.