OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators to an impressive 6-2 NHL win over the league-leading New York Rangers Tuesday night.

Anton Forsberg was stellar making 33 saves for the Sens, while Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators (10-10-0).

Artemi Panarin and K’Andre Miller scored for the Rangers (18-5-1), while Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots.

Trailing 5-2 to start the third period, the Rangers had a great chance to get back in the game with a two-man advantage for 85 seconds but failed to capitalize.

The Rangers, who came into the game with points in 17 of their last 19 (16-2-1), had chances throughout the night, but Forsberg was solid when called upon.

Trailing 2-0 after the first, the Rangers looked to get back in the game and while they had a better second period in the end the Senators led 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Panarin had a power-play goal just 39 seconds into the second to make it 2-1, but Tarasenko regained the two-goal lead with his first in 13 games. Miller got the Rangers right back in it scoring 22 seconds later.

Ottawa made it 4-2 when Batherson buried a Tarasenko rebound. Blake Wheeler looked like he had a sure goal, but Jakob Chychrun batted it out of the air to help Forsberg out.

Tkachuk scored his second late in the period taking a rebound off the back boards and beat Shesterkin short side.

Despite being largely outplayed at times the Senators came out of the first period leading 2-0.

Tkachuk opened the scoring tipping an Artem Zub shot, and with just under two minutes remaining Giroux beat Shesterkin with a wraparound goal.

Ridly Greig returned to the Senators lineup after missing 10 games with a high ankle sprain.

NOTES

Thomas Chabot was unable to play as he has been sent for an MRI after sustaining an injury in Saturday’s game against Seattle. … Zac Jones of the Rangers was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night.

Rangers: Head to Washington Saturday to take on the Capitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.