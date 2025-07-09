VANCOUVER - Forward Braeden Cootes has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver selected Cootes in the first round, 15th overall, of this year's NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old completed his third season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League in 2024-25.

“Braeden showed really well at our development camp, and we are happy to get him under contract,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “His compete level and desire to be one of the best players on the ice at UBC was apparent from the very first day.

"We liked his hard work and attention to detail, and we look forward to helping him improve as a hockey player.”

Cootes had 26 goals and 37 assists in 60 games with 18 penalty minutes and a plus-5 defensive rating. He led all Thunderbirds players in assists and points, while tying for second on the team in goals throughout the regular season.

The five-foot-11, 183-pound centre has played in 131 career WHL games, all with Seattle. He has a total of 40 goals and 59 assists over his major junior career.

Cootes was named Seattle’s co-captain on Nov. 22, 2024, and took over the Thunderbirds' captaincy on Jan. 4.

Raised in Sherwood Park, Alta., Cootes has represented Canada on the international stage on numerous occasions, including the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge; 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning gold; and the 2025 U18 world championships, serving as the team’s captain and capturing gold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.