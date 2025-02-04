TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored less than two minutes into the third period to give the Tampa Bay Lightning the lead for good in a 4-3 win on Tuesday night that snapped the Ottawa Senators' five-game NHL winning streak.

Luke Glendening, Nikita Kucherov and Ryan McDonagh also scored for Tampa Bay while Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves.

Michael Amadio, Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa. Linus Ullmark, making his first start in goal since Dec. 22, finished with 34 saves.

Amadio put Ottawa up 1-0 after the first period with a power-play goal. Glendening tied the game on a tip of Emil Lilleberg shot 1:44 into the second period. Kucherov scored on the power play at 7:38, but Giroux tied the game 1:52 later.

Hagel put the Lightning up 3-2 1:56 into the third.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Centre Shane Pinto left the game in first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Thomas Chabot, who had two assists in the game, passed Chris Phillips for third most assists by a defenceman in franchise history behind Erik Karlsson (392) and Wade Redden (309).

Lightning: Centre Nick Paul sustained an unspecified injury in the first period and did not return to the game. Kucherov reached the 25-goal mark for his 10th consecutive season (not counting 2020-21 when he missed the season due to injury).

KEY MOMENT

In the final minute of the second period in a 2-2 game, Vasilevskiy stopped Ridly Greig coming off the bench with 44 seconds left in the period and 11 seconds later Drake Batherson put a breakaway chance wide.

KEY STAT

Ottawa lost for just the fourth time in 26 games when scoring first.

UP NEXT

The teams will meet again in Tampa on Thursday night.

