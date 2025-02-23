LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored off a rebound from the left circle 18 seconds into the third period to put Vegas ahead for good and the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Vegas took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division, moving two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks' three-game winning streak ended.

It was Saad's second goal in five games since joining the Golden Knights. He had three goals in 29 games with the St. Louis Blues.

Ivan Barbashev scored his first goal since Dec. 14, Tomas Hertl also had a goal, and Brett Howden had two assists. Adin Hill made 32 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver. Kevin Lankinen stopped 32 shots.

Canucks top-line centre Elias Pettersson played after suffering an undisclosed injury while playing for Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but was on the ice for just 9:32 and did not have a shot.

Quinn Hughes, who leads the Canucks with 59 points, missed his fifth game in a row with an undisclosed injury.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Lankinen, who signed a five-year extension Friday with an average annual value worth $4.5 million, kept the Canucks in the game while facing 16 high-danger chances.

Golden Knights: Vegas is generating plenty of chances. This was the Golden Knights' fifth consecutive game with at least 34 shots on goal.

KEY MOMENT

Hill made four saves — two without his stick — on one possession midway through the third period to keep the Golden Knights ahead by a goal.

KEY STAT

DeBrusk's first-period goal was his 300th career point.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

Golden Knights: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

