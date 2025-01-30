Veteran winger Brandon Saad is expected to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent on Friday following a mutual contract termination with the St. Louis Blues.

Saad cleared waivers Wednesday and was set to be assigned to the AHL before the two sides agreed to the termination. The 32-year-old is expected to place on unconditional waivers Thursday and can be released by the Blues once he clears Friday at 2pm ET.

As part of the termination, Saad will walk away from the remaining season-plus of his five-year, $22.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million, which was set to expire in 2026.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic pointed to serval contenders as potential landing spots for the two-time Stanley Cup champion. He listed the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars as potential landing spots. All of those teams are expected to buyers ahead of the trade deadline and adding Saad would come without the cost of parting with an asset.

Rutherford noted that Oilers general manager Stan Bowman was with the Chicago Blackhawks when Saad won his two Cups there and that Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube worked with Saad during his tenure in St. Louis.

Saad has seven goals and 16 points in 43 games this season, which his fourth with the Blues. He has not recorded a point in six straight games and has not scored since netting a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 3.

In 2023-24, he scored 26 goals with 42 points in 82 games.

A second-round pick (43rd overall) by Chicago in 2011, Saad helped the Blackhawks win Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.

In 906 career NHL games, the Pittsburgh native has 260 goals and 515 points split between the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and Blues.