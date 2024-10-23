The St. Louis Blues will be facing their old head coach in Craig Berube Thursday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs and Blues captain Brayden Schenn has an idea of what to expect.

Schenn played under Berube in his entire tenure in St. Louis (2019-23), winning a Stanley Cup title together in 2019 and has also previously played under current Maple Leafs assistants Marc Savard and Mike Van Ryn.

“You kind of know with Chief behind the bench and [Marc] Savard and [Mike] Van Ryn. I’ve been under their wing for many years or whatever, so you know what style of game they’re going to play,” said Schenn on TSN’s First Take. “North-south, direct, hard and bringing what Chief always says – a competitive game to the rink. And then when you add the skill that they have with the guys up front and the guys they added over the summer, you’re going to get a competitive game.”

After missing the playoffs in 2022-23 and off to a tough start last season, Berube was fired by the Blues on Dec. 12, 2023, and was replaced by Drew Bannister.

Schenn was named Blues captain last season and has one goal and one assist through seven games this season. St. Louis is 4-3-0 to start the season and sit fifth in the Central Division.

The Blues made a splash over the summer when they signed defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to two-year offer sheets that the Edmonton Oilers declined to match.

Broberg is off to a hot start with six points in seven games, while Holloway has two points in that same span.

Though the Blues and Berube have moved from each other, his impact still lives on with his old team.

“He was a great coach here for a long time,” said Schenn. “Definitely well respected in our locker room and in and around the city. Obviously, he’s getting a great chance with a historic organization in Toronto.

“It’s going to be a hard-fought game tomorrow night.”