ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored twice, Jordan Kyrou had his 20th goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game set in St. Louis.

On Tuesday night, the Blues beat the Flames 2-1.

Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis and Joel Hofer stopped 28 shots. Dylan Holloway added two assists.

Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames. Dustin Wolf had 25 saves.

St. Louis scored three goals in the first period on 13 shots.

Schenn opened the scoring at 4:55. Parayko blasted a slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle with 6:07 to go, and Kyrou scored with 4:20 remaining.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary has won just one its last 11 games against St. Louis.

Blues: St. Louis swept the season series with Calgary for the second straight season, marking the first time the Blues have swept Calgary in back-to-back seasons in franchise history.

Key moment

Defenceman Tyler Tucker kept the puck alive with his backhand at the blue line. He then poked the puck back into the zone to Holloway, who got the puck to Kyrou. A wrist shot by Kyrou gave the Blues a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

It was the 1,500th game for Doug Armstrong as a general manager. He has 1,123 games with the Blues and 377 with Dallas. He’s just the 19th general manager to reach that milestone.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. The Flames are at Winnipeg and the Blues are at Utah.

__

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports