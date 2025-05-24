Brendan Shanahan will not find a new landing spot in Long Island, as the New York Islanders have opted not to hire the former Toronto Maple Leafs president and alternate governor, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The two sides spoke this past week as the Isles were granted permission to speak with the executive on Wednesday, before the MLSE announcement that Shanahan’s contract with the Leafs would not be renewed.

“Just to close the loop on the Islanders and Brendan Shanahan, they did talk this week. But there isn’t a fit at this point,” LeBrun posted on X Saturday morning. “Believe it was a good conversation but there won’t be a hire there.

“Mathieu Darche has both GM and EVP of Hockey titles. The second title is noteworthy.”

New York opted to hire Mathieu Darche as their general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations on Friday. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning assistant joins the Isles after six years with the Tampa Bay Lightning as director of hockey operations.

Shanahan was let go from the Leafs organization after 11 seasons at the helm. He led the club to the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons from 2016-25, the longest active streak in the NHL, but the team finished with a 2-9 record in playoff series over that span, including a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers last weekend after blowing a 2-0 series lead. The Leafs advanced to the second round twice and have lost seven straight winner-take-all games, scoring one goal in five consecutive Game 7 losses.

"At the end of the day, Brendan has added a lot to this organization. He has revamped it. He has put it in a really good position in so many ways. But it's about results,” said MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley. "This is a results-driven business, and it's about winning championships. And sometimes you need change to get to the next level."

Shanahan took over in April 2014 and oversaw the hiring of head coaches Mike Babcock, Sheldon Keefe and Craig Berube. He also brought in three general managers during his tenure, hiring Lou Lamoriello, Kyle Dubas, and Brad Treliving.

"Being a part of this historic franchise will always be one of the greatest honours of my life," Shanahan said in a statement on Thursday. "While I am proud of the rebuild we embarked on starting in 2014, ultimately, I came here to help win the Stanley Cup, and we did not.

"There is nothing more I wanted to deliver to our fans, and my biggest regret is that we could not finish the job."

Pelley said that he wishes to work closely with Treliving and Berube and that the team will not be hiring a replacement for Shanahan. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that Berube will have "more power or say in the operation than a typical NHL head coach" under the new structure.