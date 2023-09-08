COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Former NHL players Dustin Brown and Jamie Langenbrunner highlight the 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class unveiled Friday by USA Hockey.

Longtime executive Brian Burke, women’s star Katie King Crowley and official Brian Murphy also are being inducted into the hall at a ceremony Dec. 6 in Boston.

“It’s an amazing class and a group that truly reflects extraordinary,” USA Hockey President Mike Trimboli said. “Their accomplishments are varied and far-reaching, and the positive impact they’ve had on the game — and will continue to have — will no doubt benefit generations to come.”

Brown in 2012 became the second American captain to hoist the Stanley Cup when the Los Angeles Kings won it for the first time, and he did it again in 2014. Earlier this year, the team put a statue of Brown outside of its arena and retired his No. 23 to the rafters.

Langenbrunner also won the Cup twice, in 1999 with Dallas and 2003 with New Jersey. He was a teammate of Brown’s at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics when the U.S. won the silver medal.

King Crowley helped the U.S. win gold in 1998 in Nagano at the first Olympics with women’s hockey. She has a silver medal from 2002 in Salt Lake City and a bronze from 2006 in Torino, and her 14 goals at the Olympics are tied for the most among U.S. national team players.

Burke’s vast career in hockey included time as an agent and a Stanley Cup championship with Anaheim as the Ducks general manager in 2007. He was GM of the 2010 silver-medal-winning U.S. Olympic team and has also served in that role and as president of hockey operations for several U.S. clubs.

Murphy is one of just eight officials — and only two Americans — to work over 2,000 regular-season NHL games. He officiated nine Stanley Cup Finals and is one of the rare officials to serve as a referee and a linesman.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL