Boeser and Rantanen crack Top 4 on TSN Trade Bait board a week out from TradeCentre

It may not be the Fantastic Four, but the top of the TSN Trade Bait Board is undeniably four-midable.

To wit:

No. 1 Brock Nelson,  the New York Islanders’ $6-million centre, who is on path for a ninth 20-goal season.

No. 2 Brock Boeser, Vancouver’s $6.7-million right winger, who has never scored at less than a 20-goal pace and is one year removed from a 40-goal season.

No. 3 Mikko Rantanen, Carolina’s $9.25-million, Stanley Cup-winning right winger, who until his trade to the Hurricanes this season was one of the NHL’s most lethal scorers.

No. 4 Brayden Schenn, St. Louis’ $6.5-million, Stanley Cup-winning centre who played his 1,000th career regular-season game Thursday.

The usual caveats accompany these players and the rest of the TSN Top 40. That is, we do not know for sure that any of Nelson, Boeser, Rantanen or Schenn will be traded, but there is enough chatter to justify their inclusion.

Rantanen, of course, is the potential crown jewel one week from the March 7 deadline.

He is the uncontested best player potentially available, but will he be available?

TSN Insider Chris Johnston tweeted Thursday: “Mikko Rantanen's camp is expected to let the #hurricanes know in the next few days where things stand on contract talks. While several teams have inquired about a trade, Carolina hasn't yet received or asked for a single offer.”

Rantanen’s goal and assist in a 5-2 win over Buffalo Thursday almost equalled his output in his first eight games with Carolina – one goal and two assists.

His 188 goals in 338 games from 2020-21 through Jan. 22, 2025 were fifth most in the NHL. With 101 points in 81 playoff games, he has been a brilliant postseason performer.

Nelson, Boeser and Rantanen are all pending unrestricted free agents.

Schenn has three more years on his contract.

He earned two assists in his millennium game versus Washington Thursday. Brayden and defenceman brother Luke of Nashville are the first siblings to reach the 1,000-game marks in the same season.

Luke is No. 21 on the Trade Bait Board.

Toronto is the most highly speculated destination for Brayden, who would fill a middle-six role down the middle for the Leafs.

One of the most intriguing players on the list is last: No. 40 Erik Karlsson.

He remains an unlikely trade candidate because of his contract – this year and two more at $10 million – but his skillset remains tantalizing at age 34.

Karlsson had two goals in a Pittsburgh win over Philadelphia Thursday.

Age as of March 7, 2025 / Contract status beyond 2024-25

 

Trade Bait - February 28

 
No. Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2025-26
1 Brock Nelson, NYI C 33 58 17 38 $6M UFA
2 Brock Boeser, Van RW 28 52 18 36 $6.65M UFA
3 Mikko Rantanen, Car RW 28 58 27 69 $4.625M UFA
4 Brayden Schenn, StL C 33 60 12 36 $6.5M 3 Years
5 Scott Laughton, Phi C 30 57 11 27 $3M 1 Year
6 Carson Soucy, Van LD 30 57 2 9 $3.3M 1 Year
7 Seth Jones, Chi RD 30 42 7 27 $9.5M 5 Years
8 Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi RD 30 57 4 19 $5.1M 2 Years
9 Rickard Rakell, Pit RW 31 60 25 49 $5M 3 Years
10 Brandon Tanev, Sea LW 33 58 9 17 $3.5M UFA
                 
11 Ryan Donato, Chi C 28 57 19 40 $2M UFA
12 Trent Frederic, Bos C 27 57 8 15 $2.3M UFA
13 Nick Bjugstad, Uta C 32 52 5 15 $2.1M UFA
14 Dylan Cozens, Buf C 24 57 11 30 $7.1M 5 years
15 Gustav Nyquist, Nsh C 35 57 9 21 $3.19M UFA
16 Connor Murphy, Chi RD 31 46 1 16 $4.4M 1 Year
17 Jake Evans, Mtl C 28 59 11 27 $1.7M UFA
18 Joel Armia, Mtl RW 31 59 10 24 $3.4M UFA
19 Yanni Gourde, Sea C 33 35 6 16 $5.2M UFA
20 Jordan Greenway, Buf LW 28 23 3 8 $3M UFA
                 
21 Luke Schenn, Nsh RD 35 58 1 5 $2.75M 1 Year
22 Michael McCarron, Nsh C 30 50 3 8 $900K 1 Year
23 Casey Mittelstadt, Col C 26 60 10 33 $5.75M 2 Years
24 Jamie Oleksiak, Sea LD 32 60 4 13 $4.6M 1 year
25 Elias Pettersson, Van C 26 53 11 35 $11.6M 7 Years
26 Kyle Palmieri, NYI RW 34 58 15 35 $5M UFA
27 Nick Robertson, Tor LW 23 50 11 16 $875K RFA
28 Bowen Byram, Buf LD 23 57 7 29 $3.85M RFA
29 David Savard, Mtl RD 34 53 1 12 $3.5M UFA
30 John Gibson, Ana G 31 24 2.66 .916 $6.4M 2 Years
                 
31 Alex Tuch, Buf RW 28 57 21 45 $4.8M 1 Year
32 Matt Grzelcyk, Pit LD 31 61 1 29 $2.75M UFA
33 Brian Dumoulin, Ana LD 33 58 1 14 $3.15M UFA
34 Justin Brazeau, Bos RW 27 55 10 20 $775K UFA
35 Mario Ferraro, SJ LD 26 60 5 11 $3.25M 1 Year
36 Ryan Lindgren, NYR LD 27 53 2 19 $4.5M UFA
37 Luke Kunin, SJ RW 27 60 11 18 $2.75M UFA
38 Ryan O Reilly, Nsh C 34 55 14 35 $4.5M 2 Years
39 Trevor Zegras, Ana C 23 34 7 16 $5.75M 1 year
40 Erik Karlsson, Pit RD 34 61 8 43 $10M 2 years
 

 

