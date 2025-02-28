It may not be the Fantastic Four, but the top of the TSN Trade Bait Board is undeniably four-midable.

To wit:

No. 1 Brock Nelson, the New York Islanders’ $6-million centre, who is on path for a ninth 20-goal season.

No. 2 Brock Boeser, Vancouver’s $6.7-million right winger, who has never scored at less than a 20-goal pace and is one year removed from a 40-goal season.

No. 3 Mikko Rantanen, Carolina’s $9.25-million, Stanley Cup-winning right winger, who until his trade to the Hurricanes this season was one of the NHL’s most lethal scorers.

No. 4 Brayden Schenn, St. Louis’ $6.5-million, Stanley Cup-winning centre who played his 1,000th career regular-season game Thursday.

The usual caveats accompany these players and the rest of the TSN Top 40. That is, we do not know for sure that any of Nelson, Boeser, Rantanen or Schenn will be traded, but there is enough chatter to justify their inclusion.

Rantanen, of course, is the potential crown jewel one week from the March 7 deadline.

He is the uncontested best player potentially available, but will he be available?

TSN Insider Chris Johnston tweeted Thursday: “Mikko Rantanen's camp is expected to let the #hurricanes know in the next few days where things stand on contract talks. While several teams have inquired about a trade, Carolina hasn't yet received or asked for a single offer.”

Rantanen’s goal and assist in a 5-2 win over Buffalo Thursday almost equalled his output in his first eight games with Carolina – one goal and two assists.

His 188 goals in 338 games from 2020-21 through Jan. 22, 2025 were fifth most in the NHL. With 101 points in 81 playoff games, he has been a brilliant postseason performer.

Nelson, Boeser and Rantanen are all pending unrestricted free agents.

Schenn has three more years on his contract.

He earned two assists in his millennium game versus Washington Thursday. Brayden and defenceman brother Luke of Nashville are the first siblings to reach the 1,000-game marks in the same season.

Luke is No. 21 on the Trade Bait Board.

Toronto is the most highly speculated destination for Brayden, who would fill a middle-six role down the middle for the Leafs.

One of the most intriguing players on the list is last: No. 40 Erik Karlsson.

He remains an unlikely trade candidate because of his contract – this year and two more at $10 million – but his skillset remains tantalizing at age 34.

Karlsson had two goals in a Pittsburgh win over Philadelphia Thursday.

Age as of March 7, 2025 / Contract status beyond 2024-25