Forward Brock Boeser is on the ice at the Vancouver Canucks' skate Friday as the clock ticks down to the NHL's afternoon trade deadline.

Boeser is currently the No. 3 player on TSN's Trade Bait Board. The Canucks enter play Friday one point back of the Calgary Flames for the Western Conference's second wild-card spot with one game in hand.

The 28-year-old Boeser has 18 goals and 37 points in 54 games with the Canucks this season.

He is coming off a career season last year that saw him register 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games.

The 6-foot-1 winger is in the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million contract that carries a cap hit of $6.65 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Canucks in 2015, Boeser has 197 goals and 421 points in 533 career games.

The Burnsville, Minn., native represented the Canucks twice at the NHL All-Star Game in 2018 and 2024 and was named tournament MVP in 2018.

Hughes skates, doesn't practise

Meanwhile, defenceman Quinn Hughes skated prior to the Canucks' session Friday but did not take part in the team portion.

Hughes missed Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks with an undisclosed injury and is considered to be day-to-day. He also missed six games in February with an injury, including the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The 25-year-old has 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 points in 50 games so far this season.