Brock Boeser scored a pair to help give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after the first period in Game 3 of their second-round series at Rogers Place.

The Oilers opened the scoring on the power play as Boeser was sent to the box for two minutes for tripping Leon Draisaitl. In the dying seconds of the power play, Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm fired the puck into the open cage past Arturs Silovs to make it a 1-0 game.

Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse picked up the assists on the goal.

The Canucks would get their chance on the power play minutes later with Draisaitl in the box for interference and Vancouver would capitalize, as Boeser’s shot found it's way through a crowd before being tipped by Elias Lindholm and past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to tie the game 1-1. Quinn Hughes and JT Miller got the assists on Boeser’s goal.

Boeser would score his first of the game with just over six minutes remaining as the Canucks had possession in the offensive zone. Miller found Boeser with a pass and he sniped it past Skinner for the 2-1 lead.

With under two minutes remaining in the first, Boeser scored his second, taking a pass from Pius Suter to step out and beat Skinner under the glove to make it 3-1.

The best-of-seven second round playoff series is tied 1-1.