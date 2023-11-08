Brock McGillis is embarking on a Canada-wide tour this hockey season, speaking to 100 high school-aged minor hockey teams in 100 days to ensure the game of hockey takes important strides to be a welcoming space.

McGillis, the first openly gay men's professional hockey player, is using his life as a case study to help people create welcoming environments and break down conformity so everyone can be themselves.

"I love the game of hockey and I want it to continue to thrive and grow," said McGillis, who played in the Ontario Hockey League, the United Hockey League and in the Netherlands. "That means ensuring the game is fun and welcoming to everyone who wants to play.

“This tour is about celebrating the game of hockey, while acknowledging that we can be doing better to ensure everyone feels welcomed to participate."

Stops on the tour include Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, spanning from November through February.

There is no cost associated with the bookings, with Canadian Tire JumpStart, Scotiabank, SkipTheDishes, Air Canada, MLSE, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Access Storage, the NHL, the Greater Toronto Hockey League, Gatorade and The Carnegie Initiative providing support as partners in the initiative.

Bookings can be made at brockmcgillis.com/tour.