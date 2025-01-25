NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored 2:03 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Alexander Romanov and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who won their season-high fourth straight and seventh in the last nine. Marcus Hogberg stopped 24 shots but injured his hand at the end of regulation. Ilya Sorokin came on for overtime and stopped the only shot he faced to pick up the win.

Jack Roslovic and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Pyotr Kochetkov had 23 saves.

Roslovic beat Hogberg for his 18th goal of the season at 5:18 of the opening period, and Aho scored his 16th just 1:12 later to put the Hurricanes up 2-0.

Romanov got the Islanders on the scoreboard with his first with 2:07 left in the first, and Lee tied it with his 21st at 6:26 of the third.

Tony DeAngelo made his debut for the Islanders one day after signing for the rest of this season.

Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall debuted for the Hurricanes after Friday night’s three-team trade with Colorado that sent Martin Necas and Jack Dury to the Avalanche.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Carolina dropped to 6-1-2 in their last nine games and 8-3-2 since Jan. 1.

Islanders: After losing defenseman Noah Dobson (week to week) to a lower body injury on Monday, defenseman Ryan Pulock exited this game after being knocked to the ice in the opening minute. DeAngelo had 25:10 of ice time in his Islanders debut.

Key moment

Hogberg stopped Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere with just under eight minutes left in the third to keep it a 2-2 game.

Key stats

Roslovic has 18 goals in 50 games, just four shy of matching his career high of 22 in 81 games for Columbus in 2021-22.

Up Next

Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday, and Islanders host Colorado on Tuesday.

