Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark has been fined $5,000, the maximum amount allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Tampa bay Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont, NHL Player Safety announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during Tuesday's game when Eyssimont made contact with the goaltender in the crease and Ulllmark raised his stick into Eyssimont's face while falling backwards. There was no penalty assessed on the play.

The Lightning won last night's game 3-2 in a shootout.