The Boston Bruins have re-signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a two-year, $1.85 million contract on Sunday.

Khusnutdinov, 22, was acquired by the Bruins from the Minnesota Wild prior to the deadline in exchange for forward Justin Brazeau.

He recorded five goals and 12 points in 75 games split between the Wild and Bruins last season.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off a two-year, $2.7 million contract with an annual cap hit of $1.35 million, He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Drafted 37th overall by the Wild in 2020, Khusnutdinov has six goals and 16 points in 91 career games split between the Wild and Bruins.

The Bruins also re-signed defenceman Michael Callahan to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Callahan, 25, appeared in 17 games with the Bruins last season, recording a goal. He also had a goal and nine points in 45 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins.