The Boston Bruins have signed defenceman Nikita Zadorov to a six-year contract worth $5 million per season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The Bruins also landed veteran centre Elias Lindholm.

Zadorov, 29, finished last season with the Vancouver Canucks after he was acquired from the Calgary Flames in November of 2023 in exchange for a draft pick.

The 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman recorded six goals and 20 points in 75 games split between the Flames and Canucks last season. He added four goals and eight points in 13 playoff games before the Canucks were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Zadorov is coming off a two-year, $7.5 million deal he signed with the Flames in July of 2022.

Drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2013, Zadorov has 47 goals and 146 points in 642 career games split between the Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Flames, and Canucks.

The Moscow native represented Russia twice at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2019.

Bruins ink Lindholm

The Bruins also signed Elias Lindholm to a seven year deal with an average annual value of $7.75 million.

Lindholm, 29, finished the season with the Vancouver Canucks after he was acquired from the Calgary Flames in January for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defencemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, and a 2024 first-round pick.

The 6-foot-1 centre had 15 goals and 44 points in 75 regular season games split between the Flames and Canucks. He added five goals and 10 points in 13 playoff games before the Canucks were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Lindholm is coming off a six-year, $29.1 million deal he signed with the Flames in July of 2018.

Drafted fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2013, Lindholm has 218 goals and 557 points in 818 career games split between the Hurricanes, Flames, and Canucks.

The Boden, Sweden, native represented his country three times at the World Championship, winning a gold medal in 2017.