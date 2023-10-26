Zack Kassian is hanging up his skates.

The veteran forward announced his retirement from hockey on Thursday after 12 NHL seasons at the age of 32.

“To play in the NHL is one thing, but to make a 12-year career of it is pretty special,” Kassian said in a statement released by the NHLPA. “From coaches to equipment staff and fellow players I’ve met along the way, I’ve made so many relationships that are going to last a lifetime.”

A native of Windsor, Ont., Kassian was originally taken with the 13th overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes.

He would go on to appear in 661 games for the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes. He appeared in 51 games for the Coyotes last season, scoring twice. He attended Anaheim Ducks camp on a professional tryout basis earlier this fall, but was not offered a contract.

Kassian finishes his career with 92 goals and 111 assists. His 913 career penalty minutes are ninth-most since he made his NHL debut in 2011.

Internationally, Kassian represented Canada at a number of youth levels and was a member of the team that won a silver medal at the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo.