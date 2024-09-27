Veteran forward Bryan Little will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced on Friday.

The 36-year-old will be honoured prior to the Jets' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 20.

Little last appeared in the NHL during the 2019-20 season, recording two goals and five points in only seven games due to injury.

In Little's final game, he took a shot off his ear, causing a punctured eardrum and a concussion, which eventually ended his career.

The 6-foot winger played his entire 13-season career with the Atlanta Thrashers and Jets organization, racking up 217 goals and 521 points in 843 career games and helped the team to three playoff appearances.

Little was under a six-year $31.75 million contract and was eventually traded to the Arizona Coyotes (now the Utah Hockey Club). The contract expired at the end of last season.

The Edmonton native represented Canada at the 2007 World Juniors, recording a goal and two points in a gold-medal finish.