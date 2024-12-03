PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored 1:31 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins avoided another late collapse by beating the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins let a three-goal third-period lead evaporate when Florida's Sam Bennett, Adam Boqvist and Matthew Tkachuk scored within a 4:32 span to pull the Panthers even at 4.

Rust, however, extended Pittsburgh's winning streak to four by flipping a wrist shot from the right by Spencer Knight for his eighth goal of the season.

Rookie defenseman Owen Pickering scored the first goal of his career for the Penguins, and Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Marcus Pettersson also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 37 saves on a night the Penguins spent mostly pinned in their own end.

Tkahuck scored twice for Florida, but the Panthers saw their three-game winning streak snapped as Knight stopped just 11 of the 16 shots he faced.

Takeaways

Panthers: Florida dominated everywhere but the scoreboard. If not for a shaky performance from Knight, who was coming off his first shutout of the season, the Panthers would have cruised.

Penguins: the 20-year-old Pickering has more than held his own since making his NHL debut on Nov. 16. His first goal — a shot from the point that threaded its way through traffic — should serve as another confidence boost.

Key moment

Rust's winner allowed the Penguins to exhale. It's been a rocky opening two months for Pittsburgh, which has made a habit of blowing multiple-goal leads. Not this time.

Key stat

The Penguins have won their last five home games against the Panthers that have gone to overtime.

Up next

The Panthers play at the Flyers on Thursday, and the Penguins visit the Rangers on Friday.

