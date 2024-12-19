NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game 1:07 into overtime and Sidney Crosby had a season-high four points as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Thursday night.

Rust also had two assists and Crosby finished with a goal and three assists. Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who have won three of four. Tristan Jarry made 22 saves.

Crosby, the Pitsburgh captain, snapped a 10-game goal drought.

Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Luke Evangelista and Brady Skjei scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros stopped 15 shots, and Filip Forsberg had two assists.

In overtime, Rust took a pass from Evgeni Malkin in the slot and snapped a wrist shot past Saros. The Penguins trailed most of the night and never held the lead until Rust ended the game.

Pittsburgh has gone to OT in three consecutive games, going 2-0-1.

The Predators are 1-7 in games that went to overtime this season.

Takeaways

Penguins: Despite putting just nine shots on Saros in the first two periods, the Penguins were efficient with those shots, scoring three goals.

Predators: Nashville followed up Tuesday’s victory over the New York Rangers with a loss. The Predators have not won consecutive games since winning three straight from Oct. 22-26.

Key moment

With the Penguins trailing 3-1 nearly midway through the second period, Crosby and Rakell scored 1:14 apart to tie it.

Key stat

The Penguins have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 14 games against Nashville, going 10-2-2.

Up next

The Penguins visit the New Jersey Devils, while the Predators host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

