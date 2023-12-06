The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Eric Robinson from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Robinson has one goal in seven games this season, adding another goal and four points in nine games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

The 28-year-old winger is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $1.6 million. He scored a career-high 12 goals and posted 24 points in 72 games last season and had 10 goals and 27 points in 67 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Undrafted, Robinson joined the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2017-18 season after finishing his career at Princeton University.

The Sabres (10-14-2) sit one point ahead of the Blue Jackets for second-last in the Eastern Conference with 22 points through 26 games. The Ottawa Senators, who are just behind the Blue Jackets with 20 points, have seven games in hand on Columbus and six games in hand on Buffalo.