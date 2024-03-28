Buffalo Sabres defenceman Bowen Byram has been fined $5,000 for interference on Ottawa Senators forward Angus Crookshank during Wednesday's game.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the first period with the Sens already up 4-0 when Byram drilled an unsuspecting Crookshank up high long after he'd given up the puck. Crookshank was slow to get up as play continued and gingerly made his way off the ice once the whistle was blown.

Byram was assessed a two-minute minor for interference on the play. He finished with two shots on goal in 19:20 of action in Buffalo's 6-2 loss.

Acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in a deal for Casey Mittelstadt on March 6, Byram has three goals and three assists for six points in 10 games with the Sabres.

Crookshank played 15:08 Wednesday night, recording three shots on goal in the victory.