Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin was fined $5,000 on Tuesday for high-sticking Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell.

The fine. issued by the league's department of player safety, was the maximum allowable under the CBA, given Dahlin's $11 million cap hit.

Dahlin received a two-minute minor for slashing Lundell in the third period of the Panthers 5-2 win on Monday.

Named Sabres captain prior to the season, Dahlin has one goal and six points in 10 games. The 24-year-old blueliner had 20 goals and 59 points in 81 games last season.

Selected first overall in 2018, Dahlin has 67 goals and 298 points in 446 career games.

He signed his current $88 million through 2031-32 in October of last year.