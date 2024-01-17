Wednesday's game between the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks has been postponed due to severe weather impacting the Buffalo area, it was announced.

The game has been rescheduled to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Due to the current weather impacting the greater Buffalo area, our game tonight against the Blackhawks has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m.



Details about the game & ticket info: https://t.co/fvkz1Gyw59 pic.twitter.com/LFNyPqeGge — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 17, 2024

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said earlier on Wednesday that the county was in discussions with the NHL about postponing the game due to a travel ban that currently falls within the area of KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo.

This comes just days after the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to move their playoff game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 14 to Monday, Jan. 15.

Snow has continued to fall in Western New York in the days since, with multiple feet falling in areas of the region on Wednesday.

The Bills are scheduled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their divisional round matchup Sunday evening in Orchard Park, N.Y.