The Buffalo Sabres have claimed goaltender James Reimer off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks, it was announced Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Reimer was in his first season with the Ducks and has posted a 4.50 goals-against average with a .864 save percentage over two appearances. He's signed to a one-year, $1 million contract.

Reimer is a veteran of 16 NHL seasons, posting a 2.89 goals against average over 503 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings and Ducks.

The native of Morweena, Man., was selected by the Leafs in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Luukkonen update

One of Buffalo's regular goaltenders, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, is considered day-to-day after exiting ahead of the third period against Montreal on Monday, although he has not been ruled out for Thursday's game according to the team.

Luukkonen, 25, owns a .903 save percentage and a 2.83 GAA in 12 appearances this season.

This is his firth year with the Sabres at the NHL level, going 53-45-11 with a .904 stop rate and a 2.96 GAA.

Devon Levi has also played in five games so far for the Sabres in 2024-25.