Buffalo Sabres defenceman Connor Clifton has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head on New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier.

The incident occurred in the first period of Friday's game between the two teams, which New Jersey won 5-4.

With roughly four minutes to go in the opening period, Clifton caught Hischier up high with his left shoulder and received a match penalty after a review. Hischier was slow to get up and briefly left the game before returning in the following period.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff said Saturday that Hischier will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Wild due to an upper-body injury.

Clifton, 28, has one assist in eight games so far this season, his first with the Sabres.

Buffalo hosts the Colorado Avalanche Sunday afternoon.