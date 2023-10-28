Buffalo Sabres defenceman Connor Clifton will have a hearing Saturday for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier, NHL Player Safety Announced Friday evening.

The indicent occurred in the first period of Friday's game between the two teams, which New Jersey won 5-4.

With rougly four minutes to go in the opening period, Clifton caught Hischier up high with his left shoulder and received a match penalty after a review. Hischier was slow to get up and briefly left the game before returning in the following period.

Clifton, 28, has one assist in eight games so far this season, his first with the Sabres.

Buffalo hosts the Colorado Avalanche Saturday afternoon.