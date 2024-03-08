The Florida Panthers have acquired forward Kyle Okposo from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenceman Calle Sjalin and 2024 seventh-round pick.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the seventh-round pick will become a fifth if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

Okposo, 35, has 12 goals and 22 points in 61 games this season.

The 6-foot winger signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Sabres in July of 2016 and the team named him captain prior to the 2022-23 season.

He signed a one-year, $2.5 million extension with the club prior to the start of this season and can become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

Drafted seventh overall by the New York Islanders in the 2006 draft, Okposo has 242 goals and 614 points in 1,045 career games split between the Islanders and Sabres.