The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to the New York Rangers in exchange for Erik Brannstrom, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Aube-Kubel, 28, has a goal and two points in 19 games with the Sabres this season. He also has four goals and eight points in 12 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans.

The 6-foot winger joined the Sabres on a one-year, $1.5 million deal in the off-season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 48th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014, Aube-Kubel has 32 goals and 80 points in 301 career games split between the Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, and Sabres.

Aube-Kubel appeared in 14 playoff games for the Avalanche in 2022, helping them win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.



Brannstrom, 25, has three goals and eight points in 28 NHL games this season, all with the Vancouver Canucks. He has 10 goals and 77 points in 294 career games with the Canucks and Ottawa Senators.