Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens missed practice with a “lower-body aggravation,” head coach Lindy Ruff told the media on Wednesday.

Cozens, 23, skated 15:15 during the team's 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, recording two penalty minutes without recording a shot on net.

The 6-foot-3 centre has 10 goals and 26 points in 53 games this season

Cozens has been a popular name in recent trade rumours, with "about two thirds of the league" checking in on his availability, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun added that the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks expressed interest in the young centre as he would fit in both teams’ long-term plans.

"There's a name that the Flames remain interested in, despite the acquisition last week of Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, and that is Cozens," LeBrun said on Tuesday's Early Trading. "The Flames have been enamoured with him all year long... He's obviously a name that has garnered a lot of attention. But He's a name that fits into what Calgary is planning long-term."

After trading J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31, the Canucks are looking for a top-six centre to replace him and LeBrun suggests that Cozens could fit the bill.

"Going out and trying to find a top-six centre is the priority for the organization between now and puck-drop next fall," said LeBrun. "The Canucks have made calls about [Cozens] too. A lot of that were part of the Elias Pettersson talks. We think Vancouver has taken Pettersson off the market for now because they want to see how he responds after the Miller trade. Nevertheless, that would be the type of player that would help Vancouver."

LeBrun believes that the Sabres are not actively shopping Cozens, but are listening to offers since they sit in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-26-5 record.

Cozens is on the second season of a seven year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a cap hit of $7.1 million.

"I don't think Sabres general manger Kevyn Adams is actually shopping Cozens. He's taking calls because Buffalo is in last place, and he has to take calls," said LeBrun. "If he moves Cozens after signing him to a longer-term deal, I think it would have to be apples for apples and not just a futures deal. Buffalo would need players coming their way to help this team too."

The Sabres take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday night before going on a 13-day break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.