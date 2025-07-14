The Buffalo Sabres signed restricted free agent defenceman Bowen Byram to a two-year, $12.5 million contract on Monday with an annual cap hit of $6.25 million.

Byram, 24, had seven goals and 31 points in 82 games with the Sabres last season while averaging 22:42 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman is coming off of a two-year, $7.7 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.85 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2019, Byram has 33 goals and 110 points in 246 career games split between the Avalanche and Sabres.

Byram recorded nine assists while averaging 19:22 of ice time in 20 playoff games to help the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

The Cranbrook, B.C., native represented Canada at the 2024 World Championship, recording a goal and five points in a fourth-place finish. He also represented Canada twice at the World Juniors, winning gold in 2020 and silver in 2021.