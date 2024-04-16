Kevyn Adams wants an experienced head coach behind the Buffalo Sabres bench next season.

The team's general manager addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon, hours after firing Don Granato following three-plus seasons.

The Sabres have not made the playoffs in 13 years.

Saying things "just [weren't] good enough," Adams made it clear that it was his decision to dismiss Granato.

"I felt this is what I needed to do and we needed to do as an organization to take the next step," Adams said.

"Our standard needs to be higher. Period," Adams added.

Since the firing of Lindy Ruff in 2013, the Sabres have hired five permanent head coaches. Only Dan Bylsma, who coached the team from 2015 to 2017, had more than one year of previous NHL experience.

A native of Downers Grove, IL, Granato, the brother of Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and former Colorado Avalanche head coach Tony Granato, posted a 122-125-27 (.495) record in his time with the Sabres.