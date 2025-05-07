The Buffalo Sabres have hired former centre Eric Staal to be assistant to the general manager, the team announced on Wednesday.

Staal played 18 seasons in the NHL, spending one of them with the Sabres in 2020-21. He announced his retirement following the 2022-23 campaign.

In the newly created role within the organization, Staal will report directly to general manager Kevyn Adams and will assist in all aspects of the hockey department, including scouting and direct involvement with players and prospects, the team said in a release.

“As I looked for ways to enhance our existing staff, I wanted to add somebody to our group that has a fresh perspective and the direct experience of winning at all levels of hockey,” Adams said. "Eric was one of the first people I thought of when I originally became general manager, so it is fitting that he is the first addition to our organization this offseason. He has done it all as a player and I know his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we look to take the next step."

Staal starred for the Carolina Hurricanes en route to a Stanley Cup title in 2006, scored nine goals and finishing with a playoffs-leading 28 points at age 21.

He also earned a gold medal at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and a title at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, both representing Canada.

“Although it was short, I loved my time in Buffalo and as a player I was lucky to get a small glimpse of what makes the city such a special place and a terrific sports town,” Staal said.

“Throughout my career I was fortunate to be on so many successful teams and I hope I can lean on some of those experiences to help the organization moving forward. I’m thankful to Kevyn for giving me this opportunity and I’m eager to lend my experience to help in any way that I can."

An 18-year NHL veteran, Staal played 1,365 career NHL games for the Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers.

He finished with 455 goals and 1,063 points in his career. His number 12 is retired by the Hurricanes.