Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Skinner played in Buffalo's most recent game on Jan. 9, recording a goal and an assist in 15:42 TOI in a 5-2 loss to the Sea

The 31-year-old has 17 goals and 33 points in 38 games this season, his sixth with the Sabres.

Drafted seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2010 NHL Draft, Skinner won the Calder Trophy after a strong rookie campaign in 2011, scoring 31 goals with 63 points in 82 games. He was dealt to the Sabres on Aug. 2, 2018.

He is in the fifth season of an eight-year, $72 million contract with an average annual value of $9 million.

The Markham, Ont., product has 350 goals and 657 points in 970 career NHL games.